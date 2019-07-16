MacArthur Park residents frustrated after “egging”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few people living in the Macarthur Park neighborhood started their week off angry after a string of eggings happened over the weekend.
One Macarthur Park resident said finding his car covered in eggs is frustrating, but it is something he’s dealt with before.
“It’s happened before, a couple years ago and it took me a while to clean this stuff off. It bakes in the sun, and it’s really hard to get off,” said David Molson, whose car was egged.
Molson wasn’t alone in his frustration, Tom Nguyen lives in the MacArthur Park neighborhood, and he and his roommate both had their cars vandalized.
“Someone in the middle of the night, they took eggs and threw them at the windshield and on the road. I parked my car in the driveway and somebody threw eggs in the back car too,” said Tom Nguyen, who had two cars egged.
Nguyen said this really surprised him because he wasn't aware egging people's cars was something people actually do.
“I feel a little bit angry. I don’t know why they take eggs and throw them at the windshield,” said Nguyen.
When you pull into the MacArthur Park Neighborhood, neighborhood watch signs cover the entrances, but Molson said those signs don’t stop every crime.
“It’s a really safe neighborhood, I feel really comfortable around here, I don’t have to worry about anything. But now that this happened, it’s probably kids who come out here and have nothing to do, and they decide to spend money on eggs and destroy someone’s property,” said Molson.
Molson said he wants to see the neighborhood do more to ensure things like this don’t happen again. But before any steps to stop future vandalism happens, Molson said he’s just angry he has to clean his car off.
“It happened at night, now it’s baking in the sun and we are in 100 degrees. It’s going to take me even more time to clean it off. Ill probably go out tonight and try to clean it off, and I hope to not get hit again," said Molson.
The damage done from the eggs is typically caused from the egg sticking to the car, and can cost thousands of dollars if not cleaned quick enough. If you see something like this in your neighborhood, call LPD or crime stoppers to report it.
