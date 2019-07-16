Medical examiners report filed in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more on the death of a former Fort Sill soldier killed in an April shootout.
Monday the district attorney filed the medical examiner’s report in the cases against Marcus and Chance Perry, the men charged in connection to the shooting outside the K-9 Biker Club.
That shootout led to the death of Army Sergeant Christopher Pugh. According to the report, Pugh was shot twice, including once in the head
The report also showed there were no drugs or alcohol in his system. His death was ruled a homicide.
Marcus and Chance are charged with felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Both bonded out in June, and are set to appear in court later this month.
