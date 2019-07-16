Museum of the Great Plains hosting camp for kids

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton is hosting a camp for kids this week.
There, kids are learning about different kinds of art styles.
Monday they did sketches after learning stories about the Comanche Tribe.
30 students between the ages of 6 and 12 are taking part in the four-day class.
The teacher of Monday’s class spoke to 7news earlier about the important of having this camp.
“A summer camp gives them the chance to come together, do some art, have fun, make some friends, but also be involved in learning activities too. Learning should be fun," says Juanita Pahdopony, retired educator and teacher at the camp.
That camp goes on through this Thursday.
The rest of the week, children will learn more about pots, watercolors and charcoal.
