Supply drive in Duncan to benefit local teachers

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A supply drive is underway in Duncan to help teachers in the school district ahead of the school year.
The drive is looking for supplies for teachers, with boxes set up at around 20 local businesses.
The Duncan Public Schools Foundation teamed up with Byford Auto Group and the high school football team to get those boxes set up.
The executive director of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation says that while many supply drives aim at getting the supplies for kids, this drive is aiming at getting classroom supplies so teachers don’t have to spend their own money on them.
“There are a lot of organizations in the community that help the kids get what they need and we don’t want to step on their toes. The school foundation, our main goal is to help the students and teachers in this community, but this one is just for the teachers, for things they need and our main goal is that they don’t have to spend any money out of pocket throughout the school year," says executive director of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation, Haylee Root.
They’re looking for cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, dry erase markers and dry erasers as well as pens and pencils.
Root says they came up with this list after surveying teachers last year.
They plan to evenly distribute the items around the schools once the drive ends on August 30th.
You can find a full list of participating businesses at duncankids.org.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.