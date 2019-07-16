Walters church collecting donations for school supply drive

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The First Baptist Church in Walters is collecting donations for its annual school supply drive.
From now until August 5th, your donations are needed to get students ready for school.
They are looking for monetary donations, lightly used clothing and school supplies, that can be found on any area school's supply list.
Those can be dropped off at the church anytime between 8 and 3 o’clock Monday through Thursday or just leave them at the door.
Cody Pennington is the Youth Minister at First Baptist and says any help they can get is appreciated.
“There is a great need here and we saw this as a chance to engage with our neighbors and love on them a bit. This has been a great project we’ve done the last few years," says Pennington.
The community is invited to Walters First Baptist on August 5th from noon to 8 and the 6th from 3 to 8 to get anything your student needs for school.
And for the very first year, haircuts will be included!
Your child will be given a voucher to visit the Beauty Lounge down the road for a fresh cut before school.
