Comanche Nation Casino hosts blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche Nation Casino hosted a blood drive Tuesday.
The community was invited out to donate blood to make sure hospital supplies are stocked for summer months.
Summer is the hardest time for donations because schools are out of session and people are on vacation.
“We need about 1,200 donors per day to make sure that our hospitals are stocked because every two seconds someone is needing a blood transfusion so giving the gift of life is the only way we can make sure that we can keep those hospitals stocked because you never know if it’s going to be one of your family members, friends or it could be yourself one day,” says account consultant Anna Marie Bomar.
Oklahoma Blood Institute needs all blood types and they are currently working to get as many donors as possible in an effort to keep hospitals stocked.
They’re encouraging everyone, especially O negative donors, to come out and donate and get fun summer incentives.
If you weren’t able to make it out, you can always donate at the OBI center in downtown Lawton.
