First Alert 7 Forecast: relief is on the way next week as a cool front moves through Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hot weather will continue into the weekend ahead of a cool front set to arrive early next week.
Very warm, breezy, and mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 90s by 9PM and lows will drop to the upper 70s.
Plenty of sunshine tomorrow & Friday with highs 98-102°. South winds will be strong at 15-25 mph, leading to elevated wildfire danger. It will be a mostly sunny and hot weekend. Winds will be breezy both days but strongest on Saturday at 15-25 mph out of the south. Area lakes will be choppy but water temperatures are nice, running in the upper 70s to 80°.
Next week, a cool front will push through Monday and highs will stay in the 90s as winds shift to the northeast. A few showers and storms are possible. We’ll keep low storm chances in for Tuesday as well and highs may only be in the upper 80s to around 90. Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout most of next week.
