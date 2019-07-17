LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It will be another muggy and very hot afternoon all throughout Texoma. Heat advisories have been issued for most of eastern and central Texoma until 8PM. There is one excessive heat warning for Grady County until 8PM as well. A few of those counties could experience feel like temperatures around 105-110, while others will be 104-108. Actual temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.
Tomorrow and Friday will be very similar with high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. The humidity will stick around for both days before starting on a gradual downward trend into the weekend.
This weekend high temperatures will be right around 100 under mostly sunny skies. There will be a little humidity hanging around, but overall conditions will be better than what we have been dealing with this week.
Monday and Tuesday next week a cold front will move in and bring winds out of the northeast. This front will also bring us a few chances for some showers and possible storms both days. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 90s and Tuesday the lower 90s. A nice cool down is on the way!
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
