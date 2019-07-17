LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It will be another muggy and very hot afternoon all throughout Texoma. Heat advisories have been issued for most of eastern and central Texoma until 8PM. There is one excessive heat warning for Grady County until 8PM as well. A few of those counties could experience feel like temperatures around 105-110, while others will be 104-108. Actual temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.