Lawton Business Women hosts networking event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The business women of Lawton met Tuesday night for a special networking event.
The event was held by the Lawton Business Women organization, their second event this quarter.
Attendees connected Tuesday night, encouraging each other and making connections for the future.
It’s one of many ways the organization works to connect the city’s women.
“Most people don’t know we are 93 years old, that we’ve been around since 1926. We’re also working on our 61st annual fashion show. Back in the 70′s it was a strong organization, and we’re working to bring it back and make it a strong organization again," says Carol Perez with the Lawton Business Women.
The group also meets for lunches the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.