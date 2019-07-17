Lawton Fort Sill Chamber adds new Vice President

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has added a new face to their staff.
Dennis Wade has been brought on to serve as the Vice President & Director of Sponsorship and Sales.
Wade has previously served as a member of the Lawton Constitution and 580 Monthly staff along with stints at the Dallas-Fort Worth Business Journal and the Washington DC Journal. He also has served as the former President of Southwest Newswire, Granite Publications, the Lawton Constitution and 580 Monthly.
