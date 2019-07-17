Man arrested in Lawton domestic standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is being held on multiple complaints after a domestic situation Tuesday morning in Lawton.
Just after midnight, Lawton Police officers were called to a situation involving children on the 2200 block of Atlanta Avenue.
Officers talked to a woman who left the home to call authorities.
She told them that Rick Verdin was high on meth, had several weapons, and had barricaded himself and her children inside of the home.
She said Verdin was threatening to harm anyone trying to come inside.
Because of the delicate nature of the situation, a perimeter was set up and the tactical team and negotiators were called to the scene.
They sat outside until around 8:00 Tuesday morning trying to coax Verdin out of the home.
“That way we can get everyone involved they can come out safely if possible. By having them out here, We hope that we can resolve this situation quickly and have everyone come home safe,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.
Sergeant Jenkins says keeping the kids in this situation safe was LPD's number one priority.
Roads in the area were closed while officers worked.
Neighbors affected by the detours were notified.
Officers later learned Verdin was never there.
His phone was pinged to a home near 14th and Columbia where he was arrested on multiple complaints including strangulation, child abuse, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The children and woman are okay.
