Marlow man charged with child sexual abuse

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow man is charged with two counts of child sexual abuse.
26-year-old Bradly Dean Bratcher was arrested on Friday, July 12 after police got a call about a missing 15-year-old girl.
The girl's father told police that she might be with Bratcher. He also told police that he previously told Bratcher to stay away from his daughter.
Police pulled over Bratcher at Arapaho and 4th Street in Marlow. When the officer asked Bratcher if he had been with the girl, he reportedly said yes.
The officer says Bratcher told them he dropped off the girl about a mile from her home. She returned home shortly after.
He was taken to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed. He reportedly told investigators he had been meeting with the girl and admitted to committing multiple sexual acts with her.
Bratcher was then booked in the Stephens County Jail.
