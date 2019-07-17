Naked man found in trailer at Lawton Pepsi plant

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say workers at the local Pepsi plant found a naked man inside a semi trailer full of soda.
The trailer was brought in from Tulsa and inspected before it was sealed and parked overnight in Lawton.
The next morning distribution employees noticed the seal had been broken.
When they opened the trailer they say they found Jason Hamel laying naked on the floor.
They say there were open cans of soda thrown all over the trailer and leaking on the floor.
They had to move several pallets to get to Hamel but eventually he was taken to a Hospital by ambulance to be checked out.
He was then arrested for 3rd degree burglary.
