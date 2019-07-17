UPDATE: Bath Lake reopens to the public

July 16, 2019 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 8:09 PM

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - An update on Bath Lake at Medicine Park.

We told you Monday that it was closed due to blue-green algae in the water.

But Tuesday morning, we learned that it has now been reopened.

In a Facebook post, the City of Lawton said its Public Utilities staff coordinated with officials at Medicine Park to open a gate at the Lawtonka Dam for a few hours.

This allowed the area to be flushed.

Medicine Park says the issue was resolved and the area is now open for swimming.

