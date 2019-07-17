Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge proposes fee increase

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is seeking your input on a proposed fee increase.
The proposal would affect campgrounds as well as the day use area.
The refuge manager says if approved, the increase would help renovate aging infrastructure, provide new exhibits, and improve the campgrounds and trails.
There’s a fee schedule listed on their website.
You have until August 16 at 11:59 p.m. to comment.
Just send an email to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov with the subject “Fee Schedule.”
Or mail you can also mail them a letter at:
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
32 Refuge Headquarters
Indiahoma, OK 73552
