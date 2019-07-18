Authorities investigating Lawton “swatting” incident

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are investigating after an apparent “swatting” incident happened in west Lawton on Thursday.
According to an LPD press release, just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about a possible homicide that had just occurred at a residence.
Lawton police responded to the reported address in the 6300 block of NW Andrews. When they arrived they made contact with the residents in the home, including the resident that owned the phone number the call came from. The resident told police she did not make the call and that nothing was happening at that house.
During the investigation officers found the call came from someone that was hacking that person’s phone and using their number to make the false calls to police.
"Swatting" is a prank where police are called to a home in reference to a serious crime. The hope of the hoaxer is that police show up in force and raid the home where the alleged crime had taken place.
In 2017, a Kansas man was killed after police were called to his home after receiving a call saying the man had killed his father, was holding his family at gunpoint and was threatening to burn the home down.
Due to the technology used, it is often difficult for police to prosecute these crimes because finding the original caller can sometimes be impossible.
Police say the man who made the call is located overseas.
