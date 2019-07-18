First Alert 7 Forecast: hot this weekend but a big cool-down next week, including a break from the humidity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A cold front will arrive Monday, bringing a drop in temperatures and humidity next week.
Mostly clear, breezy, and warm this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 90s by 9PM and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny and windy tomorrow as south winds increase to 15-30 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s at noon and highs will top 100 once again.
A hot weekend is on the way! Expect lots of sunshine both days and stronger south winds on Saturday. Highs near 101 and lows in the upper 70s. A strong cold front will move in on Monday, keeping highs in the low 90s and temperatures will ultimately depend on the speed of the front. Winds will shift to the northeast on Monday and isolated showers & storms are possible.
Tuesday through Thursday look very nice with lower humidity, sunshine, and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will cool off into the 60s for a few days.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
