LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
The trend of hot and humid weather continues today. There are Heat Advisories in effect for most of our central and eastern Texoma counties. There is also one Excessive Heat Warning for Grady county. The heat index for most places today will be around 105-110. Actual high temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low triple digits. make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you are working outside today.
Friday afternoon we could see temperatures a degree or two warmer with just as much humidity. This would make tomorrow the warmest day of the week. Highs will be in the low triple digits.
This weekend will also be very hot with some moisture sticking around. Highs on Saturday will be around 101 and Sunday 100. We are tracking a cold front to move through late Sunday night and early Monday morning. This front will interact with moisture that situates itself in the Texoma area this weekend. A few showers and possible storms will move in Monday and Tuesday. Rain accumulations will be low, but for now sit around 0.10-0.50 inches. Highs both days will be around 90 degrees. Next Wednesday will also be a cooler day, but then plenty of sunshine and dry weather returns.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
