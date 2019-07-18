This weekend will also be very hot with some moisture sticking around. Highs on Saturday will be around 101 and Sunday 100. We are tracking a cold front to move through late Sunday night and early Monday morning. This front will interact with moisture that situates itself in the Texoma area this weekend. A few showers and possible storms will move in Monday and Tuesday. Rain accumulations will be low, but for now sit around 0.10-0.50 inches. Highs both days will be around 90 degrees. Next Wednesday will also be a cooler day, but then plenty of sunshine and dry weather returns.