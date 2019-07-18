Lawton man arrested after overnight pursuit

The Lawton Police Department arrested a local man early Thursday morning after he sped away from officers attempting a traffic stop.
According to authorities, an officer attempted to stop Terence Neals after he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Sheridan and Cache Road. Neals accelerated away from the officer who then began the pursuit.

Neals eventually crashed into a parked car in the 700 block of NW 13th Street and ran from the scene. Officers caught up to Neals and took him into custody.

Officers say they found a stolen gun near where Neals was taken into custody.

Along with active felony and misdemeanor warrants, Neals faces a list of charges connected to Thursday’s pursuit which include:

  • Driver’s license required
  • DUI Refusal
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Obey Traffic Signal
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident
  • Eluding a Police Officer
  • Resisting a Police Officer
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated
  • Possession of Firearm after a Former Felony Conviction

Neals is being held in the Lawton City Jail.

