Lawton man arrested after overnight pursuit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department arrested a local man early Thursday morning after he sped away from officers attempting a traffic stop.
According to authorities, an officer attempted to stop Terence Neals after he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Sheridan and Cache Road. Neals accelerated away from the officer who then began the pursuit.
Neals eventually crashed into a parked car in the 700 block of NW 13th Street and ran from the scene. Officers caught up to Neals and took him into custody.
Officers say they found a stolen gun near where Neals was taken into custody.
Along with active felony and misdemeanor warrants, Neals faces a list of charges connected to Thursday’s pursuit which include:
- Driver’s license required
- DUI Refusal
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Obey Traffic Signal
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Eluding a Police Officer
- Resisting a Police Officer
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated
- Possession of Firearm after a Former Felony Conviction
Neals is being held in the Lawton City Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.