Members of Duncan youth group recovering after carbon monoxide poising

DUCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Members of a Duncan youth group are recovering after they believe they got carbon monoxide poisoning driving home from a mission trip.
The youth pastor at Tanglewood Bible Fellowship says he started to feel funny on his way back from the trip in South Dakota.
He was driving the church van, which had one other chaperone and eight teenagers in it, when he pulled over in Kansas because he wasn't feeling well.
He says he initially thought it was food poisoning until they met up with another group travelling with them who felt fine.
That’s when he called 911 and first responders walked them through the signs of carbon monoxide inhalation.
“They start to describe at some point you’re gonna have a seizure if you have too much exposure to carbon monoxide it really just that home," says youth pastor James Mitchell. “I wish we had a better explanation, but we’re just glad everybody made it back.”
All ten people who were on that bus were taken to a hospital, and were on oxygen for four hours, but thankfully they are all okay.
The church van is being checked out for leaking fumes.
