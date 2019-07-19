Authorities warn community about dangers of swatting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton Police are warning the community to be careful with how much information you share when talking to someone online.
This comes after they responded to a call on a possible homicide Thursday which turned out to be a hoax. When police responded to this home yesterday, they say the information they received wasn’t adding up.
Especially after a resident told them that she did not make the call. After an investigation, police found that someone overseas made the call to look like it was coming from the woman’s phone number.
Making a false call to draw police to any area is called “swatting” and Sergeant Jenkins said it could put another person in danger.
“We’re taking officers off the street, officers that could be doing other things to keep our community safe, to make sure that people who really need our help are safe, but by them having to get off the street to take a call that turns out to be nothing because someone is out playing on someone’s phone, or out hacking someone’s device, or something like that to call in a false call, that puts our community in danger," said Jenkins.
He said it is important to keep personal information off the internet. LPD is working on getting more educated on swatting, and making sure they take proper protocol.
