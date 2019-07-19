Comanche Nation Casino donates school supplies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - $9,500 worth of school supplies.
That’s how much the community has donated to the Comanche Cares School Supply Drive at the Comanche Nation Casino.
The casino is holding the drive from noon to 8 each Wednesday this month.
To participate, just take some school supplies and your proof of purchase receipt to the casino.
They’ll double your Comanche credit up to $50.
The supplies will be donated to districts and tribal schools.
