Congressman Tom Cole speaks out about RESPECT Act

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Congressman Tom Cole is speaking out about the RESPECT Act.
It would repeal 11 outdated rules relating to Native American education, including forced relocation of children to boarding schools and withholding of money owed to Native Americans.
Congressman Cole says times have changed, but laws have remained the same, whether they're enforced or not.
He believes the RESPECT Act will update laws.
“This is a recognition to tribes, righting historical wrongs, and make sure we remain vigilant on these kinds of things that they don’t happen again," said Congressman Cole. “I’m very pleased. It’s a bipartisan bill with both the House and the Senate, and colleagues across the political and ideological spectrum that think this is something that needs to get done.”
The Senate Indian Affairs Committee unanimously voted to advance the RESPECT Act out of committee.
It was approved by the Senate in the last congress, but the house ran out of time to take a vote.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.