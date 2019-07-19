Date to file for city elections set for July 29th-July 31st

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The date to file for candidacy for three Lawton City Council ward races is in less than two weeks.
This year, the council members in wards three, four, and five have expiring terms.
For anyone interested in running for these seats on city council, the date you can file is July 29th- through the 31st.
“You come and fill out a declaration of candidacy at the election board office. It’s from 8 to 5 on those days, and you have to live in that ward to file for that position,” said Amy Sims, the election board secretary.
Sims said the forms must also be notarized.
She said this time of the year is busy for the election board, but it’s important for the public to have choices when choosing their candidate.
“I encourage people to come and run for city council because then everybody’s voice is heard through their council member," said Sims.
For Mayor Stan Booker, overseeing the city council has been a highlight of his career.
“The whole process of serving my city, serving our city, our hometown has been my most fulfilling thing I’ve done in my business and civic career,” said Mayor Booker.
Mayor Booker said as the filing date comes closer, he wants people to consider taking on a more active role in the Lawton community.
“I encourage people to consider serving in some way their city, whether it’s a committee, on the council,” said Mayor Booker.
While overseeing the council, Mayor Booker said he’s realized how vital those positions are for Lawton, and it’s goals going forward.
“City Council gives direction for the future. We are going to spend the rest of our lives in the future, so we need to be preparing for it. The city council addresses those things that are important to us," said Mayor Booker.
Sims said if you have any questions about the filing process, you can call the county election board, or visit their website - http://www.comanchecounty.us/index.php/government/election-board
City Council elections are set for September 10th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.