First Alert 7 Forecast: a scorching weekend then much cooler and drier for most of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A strong summertime cold front will arrive on Monday, bringing long-lasting relief from the triple digit heat.
Mostly clear, breezy, and warm this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall to 90 by 9PM and lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot tomorrow with highs back to 98-102°. South winds 15-30 mph. Mostly sunny on Sunday but winds will not be quite as strong. Highs near 101.
The cold front will push through Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a low chance of showers & storms. Thanks to northeast winds at 10-20 mph, highs will stay near 90 Monday. Much drier air will move in by Tuesday and last most of next week under mostly sunny skies. Highs around 90 from Tuesday through Thursday and lows will be down into the mid 60s. Temperatures will start to heat up again by late next week into the weekend.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
