First Alert 7 Forecast: a scorching weekend then much cooler and drier for most of next week

The cold front will push through Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a low chance of showers & storms. Thanks to northeast winds at 10-20 mph, highs will stay near 90 Monday. Much drier air will move in by Tuesday and last most of next week under mostly sunny skies. Highs around 90 from Tuesday through Thursday and lows will be down into the mid 60s. Temperatures will start to heat up again by late next week into the weekend.