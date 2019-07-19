LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south at 15-30mph will move lots of heat and moisture northward. Temperatures by lunchtime will be around 96 degrees. Daytime highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s and low triple digits. The heat index today will be 102-106.
This weekend will still be very hot and humid with high temperatures around 101 and feel like temperatures up to 105. Lots of sunshine is expected with winds out of the south at 10-25mph. Late Sunday into Monday a cold front will move in out of the north and interact with moisture over the southern plains. This will develop a few showers and storms for portions of Texoma on Monday. This line should move out by late Monday. A few lingering showers are possible in far southern Texoma early Tuesday morning.
After the front moves through dry air will push in, doing away with most of the humidity for the remainder of next week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be two very nice days with lots of sunshine, no humidity, and temperatures in the low 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
