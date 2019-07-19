This weekend will still be very hot and humid with high temperatures around 101 and feel like temperatures up to 105. Lots of sunshine is expected with winds out of the south at 10-25mph. Late Sunday into Monday a cold front will move in out of the north and interact with moisture over the southern plains. This will develop a few showers and storms for portions of Texoma on Monday. This line should move out by late Monday. A few lingering showers are possible in far southern Texoma early Tuesday morning.