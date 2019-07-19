Fugitive Friday: Christopher Coffey

July 19, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 2:46 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Police are asking for your help locating a fugitive that was serving time for a Stephens County vehicle theft.

Christopher G. Coffey never returned to Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City after he left with a group for fellow inmates for church on July 11.

29-year-old Christopher Coffey was serving a 10 year sentence for a Stephens County vehicle theft. His criminal background also includes a 2014 conviction for aggravated assault and battery.

Police say not to approach Coffey or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.

