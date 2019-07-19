Gabriel’s House after school program expanding to Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - The after school program at Gabriel’s House in Duncan is expanding to the town of Comanche.
Administrators need volunteers to help get the new facility ready before the start of school.
They're holding a work day this Saturday at the Patterson Avenue Baptist Church starting at 8:30.
Dallas Gibbs, the executive director of Gabriel’s House is glad to have a new location so new kids can get involved and hopes that they can offer a safe after-school place for them.
“Gabriel’s House always wants to be a safe haven. We want to be a club house, we want them to be comfortable. we’re not school. we’re after school. We just want them to be comfortable so they can learn and open up to us and realize they’re loved and give them a little bit of hope," said Gibbs.
She says they plan to paint, clean and set up tables Saturday morning.
Again, they’ll be meeting at 8:30 Saturday at the Patterson Avenue Baptist Church in Comanche if you’d like to help.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.