Gov. Stitt, Superintendent Hoffmeister ask for audit of Epic Charter Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - An ongoing investigation into an Oklahoma charter school has led the Governor and State School Superintendent to call for an investigative audit.
Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced on Friday that a letter has been submitted to State Auditor Cindy Byrd requesting a three-year look back on all previously issued audits of Epic Charter Schools.
“Oklahoma is investing in public education at the highest levels in our state’s history, while also modernizing and developing new solutions for the delivery of education that ensures the best outcomes for Oklahoma’s children,” said Gov. Stitt. “As we progress towards becoming a Top Ten state, we must be equally committed to accountability and transparency across the public education spectrum. This is why we are requesting for the State Auditor to engage with an investigative audit of Epic Charter School and its related entities.”
“As every public education dollar is precious, it is critical that there be full transparency and accountability for how those dollars are spent. I commend Gov. Stitt In calling for this audit to help shed light on the matter,” said Superintendent Hofmeister.
Earlier this week, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced they were looking into the school and its founders for allegedly running a scheme to inflate enrollment numbers and embezzling more than $10 million as a result.
No formal charges have been filed against the school.
A copy of Gov. Stitt’s letter to State Auditor Byrd is available by clicking here.
