Kids with Lawton Community Theatre rehearse for upcoming performance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of kids with the Lawton Community Theatre are ready to put the finishing touches on an upcoming performance.
Thursday night they held one of the last regular rehearsals of the musical “Jack And the Beanstalk.”
Next week will see the start of dress rehearsals, with the show premiering on the weekend.
It’s a 30-minute show with a cast of kids and teens but that cast has been hard at work for a while, now.
“We have a cast of 20 youth that auditioned several weeks ago, they’ve been in rehearsals now for four weeks. The whole process is about a six-week process that they’ve given up their evenings to rehears for this," says managing director for the Lawton Community Theatre, Carolyn Kuether.
And all that hard work will pay off next week as Jack and the Beanstalk opens for audiences.
There will be showings starting next Friday and running until that Sunday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.