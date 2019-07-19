Lawton Board of Realtors donating school supplies to homeless students

“The public relations committee for the Lawton Board of Realtors has chosen three things that we’ve done for the last several years. We do the food program at the end of the school year to help the food bank over the summer, we do coats for kids in the winter, but this is the one that I can picture the most benefiting the children. They’re worried about food in their bellies and a roof over their head. They don’t need to be worried about school supplies," said Dede Armes with the Lawton Board of Realtors public relations committee.