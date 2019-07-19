Lawton Board of Realtors donating school supplies to homeless students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Board of Realtors is helping homeless students get ready to go back to school next month.
Members have been gathering supplies over the past few weeks to help the Homeless Education Program.
Thursday they donated the supplies they gathered and more than $33,000 to benefit students in need.
“The public relations committee for the Lawton Board of Realtors has chosen three things that we’ve done for the last several years. We do the food program at the end of the school year to help the food bank over the summer, we do coats for kids in the winter, but this is the one that I can picture the most benefiting the children. They’re worried about food in their bellies and a roof over their head. They don’t need to be worried about school supplies," said Dede Armes with the Lawton Board of Realtors public relations committee.
There are around 800 homeless students in Lawton Public Schools.
This is the third year the Board of Realtors has held a supply drive.
