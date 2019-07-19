MedWatch: Walk to End Alzheimer’s of SWOK serves two purposes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Walk to End Alzheimer's of SWOK is coming up. It's an event to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Alzheimer’s is a disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions.
Natalie Fitch is the co-chair for this years Walk to End Alzheimer's. She says her mother had the disease, and she became a part of the walk to help find a cure.
“I saw her go from being a very strong woman doing everything for herself, all the way down to me having to take care of everything for her,” said Fitch. “So that was the reason, I want to help find a cure.”
The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s memory care unit is a sponsor of this years walk. The unit offers programs catered towards Alzheimer’s residents. Fitch says it’s the best in SWOK.
“It’s unbelievable the care that they give,” said Fitch. “I’ve seen where families don’t want to walk away and leave a loved one because they are concerned. And the level of comfort that they get from all of our staff here at McMahon is just unbelievable.”
Fitch says this walk brings people together who’ve never met, but are touched by one thing, and that’s this disease.
“We encourage people to come out whether you’re taking care of someone, have experienced it in your family, or just to be there to support those in the community,” said Fitch.
The walk serves two purposes, to raise money and to raise awareness. But Fitch says it’s means even more to her.
“It means that we got hope,” said Fitch. “There’s hope still there. It allows me to know and believe in faith that everybody coming together as one, helping one another, and raising money for those that live here and for a cure. Someday we will have a white flower on the stage, which represents someone that has been cured.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s of Southwest Oklahoma is on August 24th at Elmer Thomas Park. The opening ceremony is at 7:30am, and the walk starts at 9am.
There is no registration fee for the walk, but participants who raise 100 dollars or more will get a t-shirt.
All participants will get a flower with the color of their association to Alzheimer's.
You can register at SWOKwalk.org.
