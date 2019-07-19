No date set for migrant children to arrive at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Neither Fort Sill nor the US Department of Health and Human Services have an update on when migrant children detained at the US-Mexico border might be brought here for temporary housing.
We’ve been checking regularly, and Thursday were told local and congressional leaders will be the first to know of any plans to use Ft Sill.
In a statement, an HHS spokesperson described the post as a "potential" site to house up to 1400 children.
