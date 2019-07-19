North Carolina professor visits Great Plains Museum for research

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A professor from North Carolina was in Lawton this week at the Museum of the Great Plains doing research.
Dr. Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote is an associate professor of American Studies, and she spent this week observing the Tingley Collection.
The collection is full of Kiowa art pieces, photos and archived documents from the 20th century.
The professor said she will be teaching a class in the fall about Kiowa history and is currently working on a book about it as well.
“I want students to understand the importance of the arts. I want students to also understand that arts are really reflective of changing Kiowa and American Indian identities,” said Tone-Pah-Hote.
She said her research has allowed her to even get a glimpse at her own family history in the Kiowa Tribe. She is in the beginning stages of the manuscript for her book.
