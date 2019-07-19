Oklahoma Freedom Fastpitch win championship

PLANO,TX (TNN) - The Oklahoma Freedom Fastpitch softball team have won the 10 and Under USSSA South National Championship.
They played this past week in Plano, beating out the top-ranked Arkansas Elite with a score of 8 to 3.
Oklahoma Freedom went 10 and 1 in the National tournament, scoring 112 runs and allowing only 21 runs in 11 games.
They ended their season with a 52 and 10 record and are also the USSSA Oklahoma State Champions for 10 and Under.
The 11 players come from Cache, Walters, Cordell, Elgin, Fletcher, Geronimo and Wichita Falls.
