Stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A stabbing at the Lawton Correctional Facility Thursday evening is still being investigated.
According to a Department of Corrections spokesperson, there was a fight between two inmates inside their cell just before 7 p.m. Thursday while staff were doing security checks.
They noticed the occupant in one cell bleeding from his head and arm. They saw one inmate had a razor blade. He was ordered to submit to hand restraints but refused. Guards then used pepper spray to get him to comply.
They then entered the cell and took the two inmates for medical examination.
The inmate that was found with the razor blade was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was treated and returned to the facility.
The Department of Corrections spokesperson says the stabbing appears to be over a dispute between the two cellmates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.