Stabbing reported at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An ambulance with its lights on left the Lawton Correctional Facility around 7:30 Thursday night following a stabbing call.
Dispatchers alerted officers about 30 minutes earlier after getting the call from the GEO prison staff.
At least two officers were sent to investigate.
At this point, it’s not clear what happened.
We've reached out to Lawton Police and the Department of Corrections for information, but have yet to hear back from anyone.
We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.
