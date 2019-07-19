State-wide vendors attending Lawton marijuana trade show

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A marijuana trade show is happening this weekend in Lawton.
It kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton, where there will be almost sixty vendors set up at the expo. Those vendors will be both local and national brands prepared to give you any information about medical marijuana you could possibly need.
Some of those vendors will be local dispensaries you’ve seen before but that is far from the only type of vendor there will be.
"Reliant Gases is an industrial supplier for gases, particularly CO2 and also dry ice. We’re here to broaden our reach with the cannabis and hemp industry to help educate what CO2 can do for their business as far as yield, increased growth production and also increase quality,” said Caleb Boll with Reliant Gases.
Co-organizer Ric Reece said when they were planning the event, they wanted to ensure they had businesses representing every aspect of the industry on hand.
"We’ve got a variety of people, including attorneys, CPAs and a lot of ancillary businesses that are around the cannabis industry so that’s what we try to focus on is the new Oklahoma oil boom that is happening is the green industry,” Reece said.
Reece said everybody is welcome at the expo, where legally no medical marijuana is allowed to be sold. He encourages anyone who has any questions about any aspect of medical marijuana to come to the event and get those questions answered.
"I know there’s a lot of people interested in coming out and learning how they can be a bud tender or work in a dispensary, maybe they’re just interested in some type of business around the industry. We’ve got people that are doing all of that, experts they can talk to, and we’d love to have them come by,” Reece said.
The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It costs $21 for regular tickets or $99 for regular tickets. You can get buy one get one free tickets at Fluffy’s Apothecary on Cache Road or Voodoo Hydro Supply on Second street.
