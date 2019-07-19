Walters 57th Annual Round-Up Club Rodeo kicked off Thursday

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - It’s finally here -- Walters’ 57th Annual Round Up Club Rodeo is in full swing, with festivities kicking off Thursday with a parade.
The streets were lined with families from all over southwest Oklahoma, as they watched decorated cars, trucks, tractors and floats drive by.
Top prizes were awarded for best float, and best non-float.
Kids in attendance got to enjoy an extra treat as float after float launched candy into the crowd.
The event is put on by the Walters Chamber of Commerce, and their vice president says this entire weekend is a huge deal for the Walters community.
“The rodeo, and the homecoming both bring a lot of people to the area, which is good for the businesses, good for our tax base, but it also gives folks in a small town a chance to do something and stay home. In small towns, anything that brings the community together is great thing,” said John Jacob, The walters Chamber VP.
After the parade ended, people headed over to the Max Philips arena for the rodeo.
If you missed the rodeo Thursday night, it’s happening again Friday and Saturday, both at 8 o’clock
