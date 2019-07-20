“Close the Camps!”: Protesters march Lawton streets in opposition of migrant children at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to show their opposition of migrant children being housed on Fort Sill, hoping this protest would bring change.
“There’s a national movement right now growing to close the camps,” said Sheridan Aguirre, field communications manager for United We Dream. “We believe that we need to rise up and match the moment.”
Aguirre said seeing asylum seekers hits close to home.
“I’m undocumented,” said Aguirre. “My mom and I came here to the United States when I was a year old, and so for me, I see my family in the asylum seekers who are trying to enter this country today and be part of this country that I’ve grown up in.”
The protesters come from different cultures and backgrounds, but they are standing in solidarity to help migrant children.
“I put my life on the line to protect children,” said Nathan Aaron Hudson, member of About Face, Veterans Against the War. “Three combat tours in Afghanistan. I’ll be damned if I stand here in my own country, while we let our neighbors go into concentration camps.”
Hudson, and fellow members of About Face, Veterans Against the War, are saying no to unlawful orders.
“Well, we served in the military and we served in the endless wars of Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Shawna Foster, board chair at About Face, Veterans Against the War. “We were following orders there that we thought were for the greater good, but now it’s been more than 15 years and we realize it hasn’t been for the greater good. We’re here to stop this pattern from repeating at the Fort Sill military installation to open up a child concentration camp and turn military personnel into concentration camp guards.”
Aguirre said the protesters just want fair treatment for those seeking asylum.
“I think that people should know that every single person should be treated with dignity, no matter where they’re from,” said Aguirre.
