“Close the Camps!”: Protesters march Lawton streets in opposition of migrant children at Fort Sill

“Well, we served in the military and we served in the endless wars of Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Shawna Foster, board chair at About Face, Veterans Against the War. “We were following orders there that we thought were for the greater good, but now it’s been more than 15 years and we realize it hasn’t been for the greater good. We’re here to stop this pattern from repeating at the Fort Sill military installation to open up a child concentration camp and turn military personnel into concentration camp guards.”