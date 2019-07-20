Duncan’s Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center hosts fundraiser

Duncan's Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center hosts fundraiser
July 19, 2019 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 8:01 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - People got the chance to eat some good food and donate to a good cause at a fundraiser in Duncan Friday.

It took place at the Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center and wrapped up at 1 Friday afternoon.

There, people got a riblet sandwich along with chips and a drink for seven dollars, with all the money raised going toward renovations to be done at the center.

Shannon Sanders, the center’s executive director, says it was also a chance for people to gather together and learn more about the building, which started as an all-black school in 1938.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy eating and fellowshipping with one another. Just come and tour the building because this is history, a part of Duncan’s history," says Sanders.

She says the center does welcome donations.

If you’d like to volunteer to help with renovations or donate, you can call Sanders at 405-990-2786.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.