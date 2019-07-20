Duncan’s Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center hosts fundraiser

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - People got the chance to eat some good food and donate to a good cause at a fundraiser in Duncan Friday.
It took place at the Douglass Eastside Senior Citizens Center and wrapped up at 1 Friday afternoon.
There, people got a riblet sandwich along with chips and a drink for seven dollars, with all the money raised going toward renovations to be done at the center.
Shannon Sanders, the center’s executive director, says it was also a chance for people to gather together and learn more about the building, which started as an all-black school in 1938.
“We want everyone to come and enjoy eating and fellowshipping with one another. Just come and tour the building because this is history, a part of Duncan’s history," says Sanders.
She says the center does welcome donations.
If you’d like to volunteer to help with renovations or donate, you can call Sanders at 405-990-2786.
