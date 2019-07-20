First Alert 7 Forecast: Relief from the triple digit heat is coming!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just one more day! Sunday will be another hot one with a high temperature of 101 expected. But a cold front is expected to come push through the area before 6 am Monday. There is a chance for scattered storms along the front as well but the biggest news will be the cooler temperatures and less humid days coming up this next work-week. Temperatures on Monday could feel some 20 degrees cooler than what we have seen and felt this past week. Enjoy the break from the heat while you can, Summer is not over!