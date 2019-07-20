Pending investigation into Lawton city attorney on agenda

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council will discuss the status of the City Attorney in their next meeting.
As an executive session item, the council will discuss a pending investigation into City Attorney Frank Jensen. They will also weigh whether to place him on administrative leave.
The nature of the investigation has not been released. In a statement, City officials said due to their policies they would not discuss matters related to ongoing internal investigations.
But they said any action regarding Jensen’s employment status would take place in an open, public forum.
That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, the 23rd and you can count on your 7News Team to bring you the details as we learn more.
