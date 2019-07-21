First Alert 7 Forecast: Relief from the heat but not much rain is coming.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was the hottest day so far this Summer in Lawton today with 103 degrees! A cold front in Northwest Oklahoma will move south tonight and give us much cooler temperatures for Monday. The rain chances are slim to none but the main weather story will be the cooler temperatures. The next seven days will be in the low to mid 90s by late week with not so humid air as well. Enjoy it while you can because Summer is NOT over! The last few days of July into early August are poised to be some of the hottest so far this season.