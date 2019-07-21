Medical Cannabis Trade Show comes to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Many people came out to support the Medical Cannabis Trade Show held at the Hilton Garden Inn.
This is the first time this has been brought to Lawton. The GreenGrow Expo offered over 65 brands for medical patients and business to choose from.
The Expo aims to lift businesses so that they succeed in this new industry, as well as to educate the public, and patients. Organizer, Jay Wright said the Lawton market has been incredible.
“The cannabis community really comes together all across the state. There’s a lot of top brands here. A lot of brands with a ton of integrity. There’s all the testing labs to make sure the medicine the people get access to is what they need. It’s been exciting to be in Lawton," said Wright.
He said the Green Grow Expo is an Oklahoma company and they have an event coming up in Tulsa in September as well.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.