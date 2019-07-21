The Menes Shrine Temple hosts annual father daughter dance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Menes Shrine Temple hosted their 5th annual Father Daughter dance at the Veterans Center.
Families that came out were able to enjoy a dinner, candy bar, and for the first time, they brought a few vendors for everyone to shop from.
While the fathers and daughters were supposed to dance, the kids really took over the dance floor.
The event’s coordinator said this event seems to grow every year and they love hosting it because it’s a great excuse for families to spend time together.
“We believe it’s very important that fathers take on an active, encouraging role in their daughter’s lives. The kids love it, young and old. Every year once the dance is over with, the young ladies are ready for the next dance, but unfortunately we have to wait a year to do it," said Reginald Thomas.
Thomas said this event always has a great turnout, and it’s awesome to see so many families participate, especially the fathers and daughters who danced the night away.
