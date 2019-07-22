Altus woman and passenger killed in Kiowa Co. crash

KIOWA CO., Okla. (TNN) - An Altus woman and a man from Oklahoma City are dead after a crash in Kiowa County Monday morning.
21-year-old Kelli Jo Wright of Altus and her passenger 21-year-old Tyler Glenn Mefford of Oklahoma City were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Jackson County EMS.
According to OHP, the crash happened Monday morning about at about 6:30 on US Highway 183 near the intersection of County Road 1460, three miles north of Roosevelt in Kiowa County.
The vehicle driven by Wright was traveling northbound on Highway 183 and went left of center and struck a Peterbilt truck traveling southbound.
The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.