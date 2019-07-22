Duncan Police adjusting to their new body cameras

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Patrol Officers are all now outfitted with Body Cameras.
With the addition of those cameras, one Duncan Police officer said patrol units are now equipped with tools that have changed the way they do their job.
“I was one of the first officers to get one. I asked for my camera, I like the transparency between the officer and the public. I’ve enjoyed mine," said Master Officer Ryan Atkinson.
Master Officer Atkinson said his excitement for the cameras wasn’t initially matched by other officers, but no one was against them for the department.
“It’s something else they have to wear, something they have to remember to turn on, that’s about the only negative. Not that they dislike wearing it, just having to turn it on, you have to create that muscle memory,” said Atkinson.
After the officers got used to the addition to their uniforms, one patrol supervisor said the impact they have made on their job has been huge.
“It’s helping us a lot, far as evidence based, and also peace of mind that we know what we are doing, we know how we act on calls and in public, and now that’s verified by our body cameras," said Sgt. Ron Corcorran.
“It’s nice to have real footage of an incident as it happens. It makes prosecuting a case, just adds one more tool we can use for that,” said Atkinson.
Atkinson said even though DPD isn’t required to inform the public they are being recorded, he hasn’t received any negative feedback when people figure it out.
“I’ve had a few people ask me, ‘is that a body camera’ but no one has been hesitant to talk with us. I think unless someone is doing something wrong, they don’t really care they are being recorded,” said Atkinson.
Sgt. Corcorran said the addition of cameras has helped eliminate the “he said she said” argument from many of their cases.
“It kind of helps verify we are doing the right thing when we are supposed to be doing the right thing, we don’t have to worry about justification, or complaints because it’s all on video now," said Sgt. Corcorran.
Both Sgt. Corcorran and Master Officer Atkinson said while it took some time for the department to get used to the cameras, they picked these specific ones because of how user friendly they are.
Atkinson said solving crimes has become easier for them and for the District Attorneys, who use the newly available clips as often as they can.
