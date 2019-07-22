Elgin neighborhoods hold school supply competition for students in the community

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Neighborhoods in Elgin are coming together to help students in their community by holding a school supply competition.
Travis Bennett lives in the Shadow Ridge Estates neighborhood and issued a challenge on Facebook to other Elgin neighborhoods to collect as many school supplies as possible.
“Unfortunately, the schools here in Elgin, and in Oklahoma, are kind of short-handed on their budget," said Bennett. "So, a lot of teachers, it’s coming out of their own pockets to give kids stuff in the classroom, and they shouldn’t have to do that. Our goal is that every time a kid needs a pencil or a piece of paper, that teacher has it for them.”
The neighborhoods are collecting everything from notebooks, to folders, and beyond.
“What we hope is that we’re investing in these kids now, and ten or twenty years down the road when they’re our community leaders, they have a better education and they can benefit the city of Elgin,” said Bennett.
This is the second year for Elgin neighborhoods to participate in the challenge. Laura Mathews, resident of Rock Bridge, said there is some friendly neighborhood competition, but ultimately, everyone wins.
“With the teachers, it’s kind of neat to get to see them, and you get to have that friendly competition, but you also get to really get into to the school and know the teachers in a way that we never really would have,” said Mathews.
Mathews said this school supply competition is really just a way of showing how close-knit of a community Elgin is.
“Just working together to create a place that we all stand up for each other, we all support each other, we all defend each other, and we all really want the best for our future, and our future of Elgin is our children," said Mathews.
At the conclusion of the challenge, the neighborhoods will deliver the school supplies on August 10th at the start of the school year.
