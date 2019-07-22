Families welcome soldiers home from South Korea

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -Last night 283 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, finally set foot back in Oklahoma after serving 9 months in South Korea.
They were greeted by Col. Ryan McCormack, Commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Masters at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
They then made their way to Rhine Hart Gym on Fort Sill where loved ones were waiting for their arrival.
We here at 7News welcome these soldiers back home and thank them for their service.
